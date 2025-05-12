What dates will Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule release?
The NFL will release the full 2025 NFL schedule on Wednesday, May 14, but Chicago Bears fans will get an early look at who they play -- and when -- with scheduled leaks throughout the week.
Here is the complete breakdown of when we could learn about a big portion of the Bears' 2025 schedule:
Key Dates for Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule
NBC -- Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
FOX -- Monday, May 12
Prime Video -- Monday, May 12
NFL Network -- Tuesday, May 13, International games on Good Morning Football
ESPN -- Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
CBS -- Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
Netflix -- Wednesday, May 14
The Chicago Bears are expected to be one of the turnaround teams of 2025 after a wildly successful offseason that welcomed several new starters in free agency and the NFL Draft. Headlined by a revamped offensive line and exciting rookie skill players, the Bears, under coach Ben Johnson, are one of the most interesting storylines to follow this season.
The Bears are projected to play up to four primetime games in 2025, but we learned Monday that they won't be the Philadelphia Eagles opponent on NFL opening night. That distinction went to the Dallas Cowboys.
A primetime game with the Eagles is still very much in the cards, as are their NFC North games against the playoff-contending Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings.
We'll have all of the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule updates here on Bears on SI.