What dates will Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule release?

The 2025 NFL schedule will be released this week, and there are a few dates that the Chicago Bears will learn when and where they play.

Bryan Perez

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFL will release the full 2025 NFL schedule on Wednesday, May 14, but Chicago Bears fans will get an early look at who they play -- and when -- with scheduled leaks throughout the week.

Here is the complete breakdown of when we could learn about a big portion of the Bears' 2025 schedule:

The Chicago Bears logo is seen lit up on a fan prior to a game
Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Key Dates for Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule

NBC -- Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

FOX -- Monday, May 12

Prime Video -- Monday, May 12

NFL Network -- Tuesday, May 13, International games on Good Morning Football

ESPN -- Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

CBS -- Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

Netflix -- Wednesday, May 14

The Chicago Bears are expected to be one of the turnaround teams of 2025 after a wildly successful offseason that welcomed several new starters in free agency and the NFL Draft. Headlined by a revamped offensive line and exciting rookie skill players, the Bears, under coach Ben Johnson, are one of the most interesting storylines to follow this season.

The Bears are projected to play up to four primetime games in 2025, but we learned Monday that they won't be the Philadelphia Eagles opponent on NFL opening night. That distinction went to the Dallas Cowboys.

A primetime game with the Eagles is still very much in the cards, as are their NFC North games against the playoff-contending Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings.

We'll have all of the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule updates here on Bears on SI.

Chicago Bears fans hold up a sign before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft
Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

