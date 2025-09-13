2026 NFL Mock Draft sends Bears the fix for Ben Johnson's biggest problem on offense
The Chicago Bears and coach Ben Johnson are only one week into the 2025 regular season, but it's already becoming clear that there's a problem at running back.
It's not that D'Andre Swift was an abomination in Week 1. He was, at times, fine. But there doesn't appear to be a true complement to him on the roster right now. At least, there won't be until a player like Kyle Monangai or Roschon Johnson step up and deliver.
However, betting on a seventh-round rookie and a third-year player who has yet to do anything in his career is risky, to put it lightly. It's why the latest 2026 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports makes so much sense. The Bears' first-round pick once would provide Johnson with the kind of blue-chip talent that he can build his running game around.
Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
"Chicago has used its last three first-round selections on a quarterback (Caleb Williams), wide receiver (Rome Odunze) and a tight end (Colston Loveland)," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards wrote. "The investment in offensive skill players continues with the selection of Jeremiyah Love. Running back is a luxurious selection, but the Bears may feel they are in a justifiable position should this season go over well."
By the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, Love will be viewed in the same regard that Ashton Jeanty was in the 2025 draft, and we see how high his draft stock got. In fact, much of where Love gets selected could depend on how big of an impact Jeanty makes for the Las Vegas Raiders this fall.
The Bears appear close to being a team that can take a luxury selection like Love in the first round, assuming their pass rush takes shape over the next few months. Dayo Odeyingbo's debut against the Vikings was encouraging, and Austin Booker's stint on injured reserve will end soon.
If Montez Sweat, Odeyingbo, and Booker give GM Ryan Poles confidence that he doesn't need to force an edge rusher in the first round of next April's draft, a player like Love is an obvious target.
Even if Monangai proves he's a capable NFL runner, he lacks the kind of third-level juice that Love possesses. Every carry by the Golden Domer has a chance to go the distance, wheras Monagai is more of a chunk runner than home-run hitter.
The Bears can get out of Swift's contract this offseason; he represents just a $1.3 million dead cap hit. Keeping him around would cost Chicago more than $8 million. You do the math.
If a player like Love is on the board when Poles is on the clock? Yeah, it could really happen this time. The Bears could take a running back in the first round.