3 Studs and 1 Tush Push stop from Bears' shocking Week 13 domination of Eagles

What a difference a year makes.

On Black Friday in 2024, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after the Thanksgiving debacle in Detroit. This year - after a stunning domination and upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles - the team is beginning plans to erect a statue for Ben Johnson.

The Bears have their signature win. Their doubters are dwindling.

The surprising surging Bears ran around, over and through the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the 24-15 win. After an 0-2 start, Chicago has won nine of 10 and, at 9-3, retains sole possession of the NFC North.

It was vintage, old-school, smashmouth football, and the Bears won on both sides of the ball. A look aat the biggest heroes from another satisfying Bears' win:

STUD: Nahshon Wright

The rising star cornerback not only produced his NFL-leading eighth takeaway, he did what has been impossible the last three seasons: He stopped the Eagles' Tush Push, and stole the ball from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The fumble late in the third quarterback totally turned this game: Instead of scoring the go-ahead points, the Eagles lost the ball and then allowed Chicago to drive 87 yards to secure control of the game.

STUD: DeAndre Swift/Kyle Monangai

First, we should give a big nod to the offensive line. But the flowers go to the two-headed monster running back combination of Swift and Monangai. They put on the most dominant show by a Bears' backfield duo in 40 years.

Swift and Monangai both topped 100 yards, the first Bears' backs to do it in the same game since Walter Payton and Matt Suhey in 1985.

The Bears controlled the clock and the ball in this one, rushing for an eye-popping 281 yards. Swift carried 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown; Monangai 22 for 130 and a score.

STUD: Drew Dalman

The Bears' running game was made possible by controlling the Eagles' mammoth defensive line up the middle. The center faced a combination of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis and held them in check while opening holes and protecting quarterback Caleb Williams.

Nahshon Wright

