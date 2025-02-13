3 Keys to a successful 2025 offseason for the Chicago Bears
Despite winning just five games in 2024, the Chicago Bears are riding a wave of optimism, and that optimism is not limited to their die-hard fans. Analysts around the NFL have heaped praise on the organization ever since they hired Ben Johnson, the most sought-after head coaching candidate in quite a few years.
But their path back to relevance remains a long one. The NFL world may have loved the Johnson hire, but they're still not entirely sold on the hype. A lot more work needs to be done by GM Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office before they can expect to change anyone's mind.
Here are three keys the Bears must hit between now and August to consider 2025 a successful offseason.
1. Fix the offensive line and defensive lines
The Bears need at least three new starters on their offensive line going into 2025. That's a huge task, but it's not impossible. The only problem is that the defensive line could also use a facelift. There are probably not enough resources to adequately address both sides of the trenches, but one side (the offense) needs far more help than the other, and that's where the focus should be.
Shore up the interior of the offensive line, bring in one exciting defensive end or tackle, and Bears fans would likely call that a job well done.
2. Sprint to the salary cap limit
Under GM Ryan Poles, the Bears have always entered the offseason near the league's top regarding salary cap space. All of that money has bought Chicago exactly fifteen wins. That has to change this year.
Being frugal as an NFL GM has its benefits, and no one wants Poles to send the Bears into the type of salary cap hell currently felt by the New Orleans Saints. However, in this sport, you get what you pay for. If you want to be a champion, you have to spend a lot of money.
3. Make one big splash
Related to that last key, the final thing the Bears must do to call this offseason a success is to take a huge swing on a top-shelf talent, similar to what they did in 2018 when they traded for Khalil Mack. Whether that's a trade for a superstar pass-rusher like Micah Parsons or moving up in the draft to acquire a blue-chip talent, Poles needs to stamp this offseason with an exclamation point.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —