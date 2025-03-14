3 proposed deals that would send away a Chicago Bears fan favorite in exchange for…not much
There are some professional athletes you adore as people, but not neceearily as players, guys who are great in the community, but blah on the field.
If you’re a Chicago Bears fan desperate for consistent production from the tight end position—and who isn’t?—Cole Kmet sits atop that particular list.
A native of suburban Lake Barrington, Illinois, the Bears selected the Notre Dame product with the 43rd pick of the 2020 draft, choosing him over, among others, Jalen Hurts and Trevon Diggs.
Kmet has shown flashes, posting seven touchdowns in 2022, and 719 yards on 73 receptions the following season, but he hasn’t been and—barring a shocking mid-career transformation—never will be a true offensive threat.
You could say that he hasn’t had a real opportunity to strut his stuff, as he’s been hamstrung by garbage game plans concocted by overmatched offensive coordinators like Luke Getsy, Shane Waldron, and Thomas Brown.
You can also say that he’s never had the opportunity to bond with an experienced, polished quarterback, having spent the majority of his career catching balls from a young Justin Fields and a younger Caleb Williams.
But NFL difference-makers figure out a way to make a difference, regardless of their quarterback or play caller. Like Tony Gonzales spent his Kansas City Chiefs tenure sharing a huddle with starting QBs like Elvis Grbac, Rich Gannon, Trent Green, Damen Huard, Brodie Croyle, and Tyler Thigpen.
Working on that island of misfit quarterbacks, Gonzo racked up 10,940 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 10 consecutive Pro Bowl nods.
That’s not a Brodie Croyle thing. That’s a Tony Gonzalez thing.
Cole Kmet Isn't Tony Gonzalez
Tony Gonzalezes don’t grow on trees, but with an innovative head coach/play caller like Ben Johnson in the house, the Bears should, at the very least, try to improve their tight end room…a room that, as of this writing, is populated by Kmet, new signee Durham Smythe, and…that’s pretty much it.
It’s all but fait accompli that GM Ryan Poles will snatch up a TE day two of the draft. Some pundits even think he might take a chance on Penn State’s Tyler Warren on day one .
If Poles does indeed go that direction—if he picks up Warren, or Michigan’s Colston Loveland in round two, or Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. in round three—he should kick the tires on a Kmet deal.
Said trade won’t give Chicago much of a return, but there are a few teams who might be willing to throw Poles a late day two or early day three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here are a few TE-needy teams who could consider wheeling and dealing for the 26-year-old Kmet:
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
- Current TE1: Drew Ogletree
Potential Trade:
Chicago Receives
- Indianapolis 2025 fifth-round pick (151)
Indianapolis Receives
- Cole Kmet
The Scoop: Indy is about to enjoy one of the weirder starting quarterback battles of recent memory, that being Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones. Whoever earns the gig sure could use even a semi-productive TE1.
NEW YORK JETS
- Current TE1: Jeremy Ruckert
Potential Trade
Chicago Receives
- New York Jets 2025 fifth-round pick (156, via PIT)
New York Jets receive
- Cole Kmet
The Scoop: Kmet had his most impressive season playing alongside Justin Fields, and a reunion might bring out the best in both.
NEW YORK GIANTS
- Current TE1: Theo Johnson
Potential Trade
Chicago Receives
- New York Giants 2025 fifth-round draft pick (154, via SEA)
New York Giants Receive
- Cole Kmet
The Scoop: After Malik Nabers, the Jints are sorely lacking in skill players (Wan’Dale Robinson? Darious Slayton? Meh.), so they might be down to fork over some decent draft capital to land a player who’s proven to be relatively okay.
A day three pick might not be a great return for a former second-round draftee, but if you can improve your tight end room and get some additional draft capital in exchange for a player you know won’t take your team next-level, you pick up the phone.