4 biggest losers from Chicago Bears' crushing Week 2 defeat
If you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Chicago Bears after blowing an 11-point 4th quarter lead in Week 1, how about a 31-point blowout loss? That's what happened to the Bears on Sunday in a game that was only competitive for about the first five minutes. The offense marched down the field to score an opening drive touchdown, tying the game 7-7. It was all downhill from there.
What followed was a series of disasters, each one worse than the last. The Bears were lucky to only be down 21-7 in the second quarter, and another brilliant drive from Caleb Williams made it 21-14 just before halftime. Then the defense collapsed, another controversial clock mismanagement occurred, and the Lions carried a 28-14 lead into halftime.
In a game this lopsided, there's no shortage of losers that can be named as scapegoats, but these four stand out among the rest.
1. Ben Johnson
No two ways about it, Johnson is leaving Detroit with his tail tucked between his legs. His team looked completely unready to play as penalties piled up again and the slightest of adversity sent the team spiraling. These are hallmarks of a poorly coached team. He also made the bizarre decision early to call a QB sneak on a third-and-one that was really more like a third-and-one-and-a-half. It failed, then Johnson ran it again. It failed again.
There's still plenty of time to right the ship. It's only Week 2. But the Ben Johnson era has started off as poorly as can be imagined and, to be frank, it's hard to blame the roster that has enough talent to at least play competent games.
2. Dennis Allen
We can't let Dennis Allen off the hook. Johnson takes the lion's share of the blame as head coach, but Allen is the defensive guy and he just got 52 points hung on his unit. In fact, for once it was the defense that refused to hold up their end of the bargain after the offense bailed them out time and time again in the first half.
It was a completely unacceptable showing for a guy who's supposed to be one of the toughest defensive minds in the league.
3. Tyrique Stevenson
Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is good, but he's not this good. Tyrique Stevenson got absolutely destroyed by St. Brown every time he covered him and the ball was thrown away, especially once Jaylon Johnson left with an injury.
It's clear that the Bears have a major need at cornerback, which makes Terrell Smith going on IR last month hurt all the more because Stevenson is still, sadly, their best option.
4. Colston Loveland
The Top 10 pick from this April wasn't targeted even once in today's game. What was the point in drafting Loveland so highly when the team had far more pressing concerns than a backup tight end if he's not even part of the gameplan? This again falls at the feet of Ben Johnson.