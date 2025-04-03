4 bold 2025 NFL Draft predictions for the Bears, Packers, Vikings and Lions
Every year, NFL draft analysts compile their big boards and mock drafts, trying their best to predict how the first round will unfold.
And every year, there are big shakeups that few saw coming, like in 2024 when the Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick.
Can we expect any such surprises from the NFC North in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Here are four bold draft predictions for what's being hailed as the toughest division in football in one of the hardest NFL Draft years to predict in recent memory.
1. The Green Bay Packers select a first-round wide receiver
One of the more bizarre streaks in the NFL belongs to the Packers, who have not drafted a receiver in the first round since 2002. That streak should end here in 2025.
The Packers tried to run with a ragtag group of 'good, not great' receivers in 2024, hoping one would eventually emerge as an elite option.
That didn't happen. Green Bay's pass catchers were among the worst in the league and only proved that they don't have a WR1. Lucky for them, they can add one by drafting a prospect like Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka with their first-round pick.
2. The Detroit Lions don't make a first-round selection
The Lions have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, and they're picking near the end of the first round. In a draft where a prospect you can get in the 20s is roughly equal to one you can get in the 40s or 50s, depending on the position, it would be wise for Detroit to try to trade back and add another pick or two.
In this scenario, that might mean swapping their first-rounder for an early second-rounder with a team that wants to add a quarterback and still get the fifth-year option.
3. The Minnesota Vikings draft a running back in Round 1
The Vikings are getting solid production from veteran running back Aaron Jones, but Jones turns 31 this season, and he's already dealt with injuries throughout his career. Armed with the 24th overall pick, the Vikings are in a prime position to get a playmaker like North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
Seen by some as the RB1b of this year's draft, Hampton would be a perfect fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense, would get to learn behind the great Aaron Jones for a year, and wouldn't be expected to lead the rushing attack from the jump.
4. The Chicago Bears trade up 5 spots for Ashton Jeanty
Just in case you didn't think the last few predictions were bold enough, how about a huge trade-up in the first round for a running back? The Bears are a perfect fit for Jeanty, but the only thing that stands in the way is the Las Vegas Raiders, who are selecting 6th overall.
Most analysts expect the Raiders to pick Jeanty before Chicago gets a chance.
That means if the Bears really want Jeanty, they'll have to swap places with the Jaguars. I do believe Chicago is enamored with the Boise State phenom. The only question now is whether Poles is willing to pay the price required to move into the top five.
