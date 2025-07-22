4 Chicago Bears players at risk of losing their jobs without a strong training camp
Chicago Bears football is officially back. Bears veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday, and with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday, there are more than just a few key players who need big performances over the next few weeks to keep their role on the team.
New head coach Ben Johnson won't hesitate to make a change in the starting lineup or even make a tough final roster decision. It doesn't matter what a Bears player's contract is or what their expected role for 2025 is. If they don't step up under Johnson's watch, they could be taking one step out the door.
Here are four Chicago Bears players who need to step up during 2025 training camp.
D'Andre Swift
This one's obvious. The Bears inked Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract last offseason, but that doesn't matter now. Maybe they wouldn't have if Johnson were the head coach. And now that Johnson is in town, he'll decide what Swift's future with the team is.
That future could very well be a bell cow running back who vaults into the top-10 running backs in the NFL. Swift certainly has the explosive skill set to be that guy, but if 2024's production was an indication of the kind of player he'll be in Chicago, it won't be long before Roschon Johnson or rookie Kyle Monangai replaces him.
Swift needs to make a positive early impression on Johnson. Otherwise, his carries will slowly slip away.
Gervon Dexter
Dexter was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft mostly because of his upside and traits. He didn't produce like a second-round pick during his college days at Florida, but he showed steady progression in 2024. He finished last year with five sacks in 15 games.
However, the additions of Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner have made his status and position unclear. Dexter should get starter's reps to begin training camp, but if he doesn't start making good on his scouting report, he could quickly find himself coming off the bench instead of lining up with first-teamers.
Tyrique Stevenson
Stevenson is arguably the most physical cornerback on the Chicago Bears' roster. But he's also the most unreliable. He's been victimized by his own mental lapses, and he's committed one too many penalties during his two years in the league.
Now entering his third season, Stevenson must shake the rust from his Week 8 Fail Mary gaffe against the Washington Commanders. Johnson won't give Stevenson a long leash, especially not with a talented option like Terrell Smith behind him.
Braxton Jones
Jones is battling two fronts at the start of 2025 training camp: He's recovering from a fractured ankle suffered last December AND trying to hold off rookie Ozzy Trapilo for his starting job.
Not great.
And if there's one thing the Chicago Bears won't hesitate to do, it's replacing Jones (who's in the final year of his rookie deal) with Trapilo, who's in Year 1 of his contract.
The left tackle competition will depend mostly on how quickly Jones can get back on the practice field. The clock is ticking.