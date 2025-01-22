4 key takeaways from Ben Johnson's introductory press conference as Chicago Bears head coach
The Chicago Bears officially welcomed Ben Johnson as the team's head coach during his introductory press conference Wednesday, and the former Lions offensive coordinator set the tone for his standards and expectations for the players and the franchise as a whole.
Johnson, who presented himself with confidence and passion, spoke before a room full of reporters and a front row of foundational Bears players, including Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet.
Johnson, who donned a killer Bears-inspired suit, addressed several key focus areas as he embarks on his first journey as an NFL head coach. Here are four takeaways from his press conference.
Ben Johnson stressed accountability
If the Chicago Bears had a culture problem in the locker room in 2024, Johnson is going to act quickly to erradicate it.
If there was any theme to his opening remarks, it was that he will bring a new set of standards and expectations to Chicago centered around work ethic, professionalism, intergrity, and accountability.
Johnson went so far as to say repeat violaters of his standards will be made examples of, which is something Matt Eberflus routinely failed to do.
Bears players better buckle up; there's a new sheriff in town.
Caleb Williams was a big part of Ben Johnson becoming the Bears' coach
While Johnson stopped short of saying he took the Chicago Bears job because of Caleb Williams, he couldn't help but smile when he said having a quarterback in place helped his decision.
Johnson emphasized that he expects to spend a lot of time with Williams during the spring and in training camp, acknowledging that it's critical that the quarterback and play-caller see the game through the same eyes.
Johnson made sure to mention that Williams can't win games by himself, but there's no doubt he's excited to get to work with the 2024 first-overall pick.
The Bears' offense won't be the same as the Lions
One of the best traits an offensive coach can possess is the ability to tailor his system around the players and their strengths. And that's what Ben Johnson plans to do with the Chicago Bears.
Johnson said during his press conference that his playbook will be torn down to the studs and rebuilt with Caleb Williams in mind, and that the structure of the Bears' offense will maximize the talent that's on the roster, which Johnson praised multiple times throughout his comments.
Bears fans should be excited. Johnson won't copy and paste Jared Goff's offense and expect Williams to run it. Instead, he plans to build around Williams, and, through late nights and tough love, help Williams reach his immense potential.
Ben Johnson will be easy to cheer for
If there's one big takeaway I pulled from Ben Johnson's press conference, it's that he'll be really easy to rally behind and cheer for.
Any concerns about Johnson not being able to lead a room or get his players to buy in vanished the moment he began speaking. He's a dude who's rooted in his family, in hard work, and in accountability -- traits that tend to breed success.
It's also a breath of fresh air to have a head coach who isn't afraid to call guys out, regardless of their status in the league. If the Bears have a problem in the locker room, he's going to take care of it. And Bears fans should be thankful for that; he will put the best product possible on the field with a collection of guys who want to win.
