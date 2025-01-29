4 players who impressed in front of Chicago Bears scouts on Day 1 of 2025 Senior Bowl practices
Chicago Bears scouts roamed the sidelines at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama for the first day of Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday, trying to identify the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.
General manager Ryan Poles has selected at least three players from the Senior Bowl in each draft class for Chicago, and the standout performers at practice have the best shot of catching his eyes.
The first day of practice is always a little sloppy with players and coaches working together for the first time, but a few names on each side of the ball raised their draft stock right out of the gate.
RB Brashard Smith, SMU
The former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver transferred to SMU this year and switched to running back, but he didn't look new to the position at Senior Bowl practice.
He has a speed and explosiveness with the ball in hands that makes the rest of his teammates look slow around him. He looked natural zipping through open holes at the second level.
His background as a wide receiver was also prevalent in his route running from the backfield. He looks the part as a versatile weapon at the next level.
G/C Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
This year's Senior Bowl roster features a handful of small-school offensive linemen, but Zabel emerged as a stud who was ready for the step up in level of competition.
He may have had the best day of any linemen on either team, showing quick feet and quick hands from both guard positions and center.
He has experience at offensive tackle in college too, but his 32-inch arms means his future is likely on the interior.
Size and strength are no issue for Zabel, though. He held up against power and speed, making himself plenty of money in the process.
DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
Peebles had back-to-back plays where he was in the backfield to tackle the running back before any offensive linemen could get a hand on him.
He is lighting quick off of the snap and garnered unrealistic comparisons to Aaron Donald because he's only six feet tall and 289 pounds.
Peebles has some good strength, despite his lack of size. He won't be just a one-trick pony in the NFL, even if he isn't a future Hall of Famer like Donald.
EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Another undersized prospect with great speed, Stewart was explosive off the edge in one-on-one drills, and multiple offensive tackles had trouble staying in front of him,
He's not just a speed guy, though. He has strong hands that can fight through the grip of blockers trying to slow him down.
Measuring in at just under six-foot-one, 248 pounds, he doesn't jump out at you as the most imposing defensive lineman.
But if he can keep performing like this at practice, teams like the Bears won't have any questions about his size.
