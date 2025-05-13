4 takeaways from Chicago Bears' partial 2025 schedule reveal
The full 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14th, but until then the NFL will continue to leak certain key matchups, and the Chicago Bears are already on the board with two primetime games, including a Week 16 Saturday matchup against their archrival, the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears are also scheduled to meet the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, for a 'Black Friday' game that will be available on Amazon Prime. With more scheduling announcements coming later today, here are a few important takeaways for Bears fans from what we know so far.
1. The NFL believes the Bears will be appointment viewing
Only two Bears games have been announced so far, and both are primetime games against playoff teams late in the season. What this tells us is that the NFL is buying what the Bears are selling as a new era, and that should have Bears fans excited.
With Ben Johnson as head coach and quarterback Caleb Williams returning for his second season, the league is counting on Chicago being in the thick of the playoff race come December.
2. No international games for Chicago in 2025
The Bears played overseas once in 2024, a Week 5 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (the last Bears win of the season until Week 18). While there's still one more international game to be announced on Wednesday, the home team for that one, the Los Angeles Chargers, is not on Chicago's schedule this year.
All the other international matchups are set, which means the Bears will not be traveling overseas this year.
3. A Christmas game is still in the cards
It's been exactly 20 years since the Bears played on Christmas, when they beat the Packers to clinch a division title. While it's unlikely that we'll see this matchup again on Christmas Day (these two teams are already scheduled to meet the previous week), the NFL could be setting the Bears up for the holiday slate.
Christmas falls on a Thursday this year, and scheduling Chicago a Saturday game the week before could be with the intention of giving them an extra day of rest. The Chiefs and Broncos are already scheduled to play the night game on Christmas, but four slots remain for the two earlier games.
4. Chicago likely return to Lambeau Field early in the season
With Chicago set to host the Packers in Week 16, that means they are likely to make their annual trip to Lambeau Field early in the season. The last time Chicago was in Lambeau, Caleb Williams led the Bears on a game-winning drive with Cairo Santos booting the walk-off field goal as time expired. This marked Chicago's first win in Lambeau since 2015.
If they do face the Packers in Green Bay early in the season, this could be advantageous for the Bears and give them a chance to put together their first winning streak against the Packers since 2007. With a new head coach and coaching staff, there's not a lot of reliable tape for opponents to review before they meet the Bears. Sure, Johnson will likely bring concepts that worked in Detroit to Chicago, but he's already confirmed that his offense will be different.
Bears fans would no doubt have a lot of fun seeing Williams start his career 2-0 in Lambeau Field, as would Williams himself.