6 Chicago Bears players poised for a breakout season in 2025
The Chicago Bears have all the makings of a team ready to make the worst-to-first jump in 2025. They added a new head coach, the one candidate that every team with an opening was hoping to hire, went on a free agency spending spree to address the roster's biggest weaknesses, and got two players in the 2025 NFL draft with first-round grades despite only picking once in Round 1.
By putting this roster and coaching staff together the way he has, GM Ryan Poles has set the table for several of his key players to finally have breakout seasons.
If these six players put up career numbers, the Bears are going to be a hot pick to make a deep playoff run.
1. Caleb Wiliams
Not much needs to be said about this. Caleb Williams was good as a rookie in 2024, but the Bears did not draft him first overall to be good. He needs to be great, and with all the improvements made around him, he needs to be great right now.
The O-line should give him plenty of time to throw. Ben Johnson will have pass catchers running open all over the field. Even the run game should be better. Williams has everything he needs to succeed; he just needs to go out and make it happen.
2. Rome Odunze
Odunze finished his rookie year with a respectable stat line of 54 receptions for 734 yards and 3 touchdowns. With Keenan Allen gone, Odunze is now the unquestioned WR2 of this offense and should see a huge uptick in the number of targets he gets. Add to that the acquisition of one of the NFL's best playcallers on offense, and Odunze should easily clear the 1,000-yard mark.
3. Gervon Dexter Sr.
Last year, Dexter entered the season with a goal of registering 8 sacks, among other intentions; he finished with 5 sacks, instead. But Dexter has shown consistent improvement throughout his first two NFL seasons and there's no reason not to expect him to reach yet another level in Year 3.
Getting to 8 sacks is very much in play for the former Florida Gator, especially with big Andrew Billings back in the lineup in 2025, and that would likely be enough to get him his first Pro Bowl award.
4. Montez Sweat
After trading for and extending Sweat in 2023, the Bears were immediately rewarded with a Pro Bowl season from the defensive end. His performance in 2024, however, was a major disappointment. Most Bears fans are probably feeling forgiving for veterans who saw their stats dip last year, given the extreme dysfunction and volatility from the coaching staff, and so am I.
Expect Sweat to be back with a vengeance in 2025 for his second Pro Bowl nod, especially under the coaching of Dennis Allen.
5. Cole Kmet
Another long-time veteran who should benefit immensely from a new coach is tight end Cole Kmet. Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown seemed to forget they had the sure-handed big man on the roster for much of last season, a bizarre and damning mistake considering how much a good tight end can help a young quarterback.
Expect that to change with Ben Johnson running the show. We've all seen what he did with Sam LaPorta in Detroit, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if Kmet put up similar numbers and finally earns a trip to the Pro Bowl.
6. D'Andre Swift
Swift's first year in Chicago was a disaster as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. But, like Montez Sweat, fans should grant him some grace, considering the total dysfunction of the 2024 offense. With an improved offensive line and better playcalling at his disposal, Swift should have everything he needs to approach the numbers he put up while a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.