Chicago Bears receive elite grade for 2025 draft class from NFL rankings
As the dust settles on the 2025 NFL Draft, one thing has become overwhelmingly obvious: The Chicago Bears crushed the process.
Most of the Bears' post-draft grades have been fantastic, with industry experts lauding the selection of Colston Loveland in the first round and pegging Luther Burden, Chicago's second-round pick, as one of the best overall selections of the entire draft.
And while most of the headlines have centered around those two high-level pass-catchers, the Bears have been praised for the choice of tackle Ozzy Trapilo and defensive lineman Shemar Turner as well.
In fact, the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft class has been so well-received that it recently ranked as the third-best class in the league by NFL.com.
"Caleb Williams is enjoying a fine 2025," NFL.com's Gennaro Filice wrote. "First, the Bears landed the hottest name of this head-coaching cycle in offensive guru Ben Johnson. Then Ryan Poles aggressively overhauled the interior offensive line via trade/free agency. And in the draft, Chicago spent its first two picks on a mismatch tight end (Colston Loveland) and a YAC receiver (Luther Burden III).
"Adding those two playmakers to a pass-catching group that already includes DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet, the Bears have given their second-year quarterback a cache of weapons he can grow with. Oh, and for good measure, Chicago scooped up a towering tackle with NFL bloodlines (Ozzy Trapilo) for depth and development up front. Now, new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen might feel like he got the short end of the stick, but I do think the Bears got a quality DT at No. 62 (Shemar Turner) and took a worthwhile late-round chance on a size/speed corner (Zah Frazier)."
While many Bears fans were hoping for an Ashton Jeanty luxury pick, the way the 2025 draft turned out was almost perfect for Chicago. Remember: this team will only go as far as Caleb Williams takes it, so the fact that Ryan Poles came out of the first two rounds adding elite weapons to an already loaded offense is a huge win.
And let's not overlook seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai. I get it; he's a seventh-round pick. But the dude can play, and if he's given a legitimate shot to compete for carries in 2025, he could end up being one of the most pleasant surprises from the entire draft class.
Overall, the Chicago Bears earned an 'A' from NFL.com. It's well-deserved, too.