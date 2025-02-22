How the Chicago Bears' flurry of roster moves will impact 2025 free agency and NFL draft
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles isn't messing around this offseason.
The Bears are already making roster moves, trimming fat from the salary cap before the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy kicks off. Poles handed pink slips to tight end Gerald Everett and edge defender DeMarcus Walker in a pair of transactions that will impact the team's offseason plan.
This is only the beginning of what's expected to be a very busy Chicago Bears 2025 offseason, and with two more holes to fill, it just got much busier.
Here are three ways the Bears' recent transactions will impact their offseason plan.
Bears' biggest offseason priority now a battle between offensive line and edge rusher
No, DeMarcus Walker wasn't a critical starter for the Chicago Bears' defense. No, he isn't a premier pass rusher in the NFL. In fact, he's pretty below average.
But Walker was an experienced veteran and all-around physical defender who could play all three downs and give the Bears a fighter's chance when he was on the field. There's no doubt Chicago was looking for an upgrade this offseason even before he was released, but now that Walker's been sent packing, the urgency to add a pass rusher goes way up.
This may have been part of Poles’ strategy from the start. He could be looking to free up spending power to make a strong push for Josh Sweat in free agency. Maybe Poles is eyeing the talented defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. He must be confident that the Bears will find a quality upgrade over Walker in the first or second round. He wouldn't have released him if he didn't.
Regardless of the strategy, the Chicago Bears now have no choice but to invest big in the defensive line.
Tight end has now entered the Chicago Bears offseason discussion
Gerald Everett was a massive free-agent bust last season. He signed a two-year, $12 million contract and rewarded the Bears with eight catches in 2024.
That's a hefty per-catch price tag.
With Everett off the roster, the Chicago Bears are left with just one tight end: Cole Kmet. Clearly, they need more depth at the position, and with at least two active roster spots available, the Bears could surprise everyone by making a splash in the free-agent market.
Or, perhaps they're enthralled with a player like Penn State's Tyler Warren, who's widely considered a top-10 prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bears fans would probably riot if Chicago took a tight end in the first round. But, hey, you never know.
Bears might not have as big of a turnover at offensive line as expected
The prevailing view regarding the Chicago Bears this offseason is that there could be as few as three and as many as four new starters on the offensive line in 2025. However, with the increased demand for an edge rusher following Walker's release, we may need to adjust those expectations.
Certainly, Trey Smith (Chiefs) is still a viable free-agent target, and the offensive line remains a top priority on the Bears' first-round wish list. However, the chances of Coleman Shelton returning as Chicago's starting center have increased.
The Bears have no choice but to invest in edge rushers in free agency and to use one of their early-round picks on the position as well. And the more they allocate to a pass rusher, the less they have available for a center.
Shelton, meanwhile, played the most snaps of any offensive lineman on the team last year and was Pro Football Focus' ninth-highest graded center (min. 1,000 snaps) in the league.
Add Braxton Jones' expected healthy return in 2025, and we may only see two new guards in the starting lineup for the Chicago Bears next year.
While the release of Gerald Everett and DeMarcus Walker may seem like no big deal to the average fan, the reality is both moves suggest we could be in for a surprise from the Chicago Bears over the next two months.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —