If the Bears thought they were getting a wide receiver in free agency, they might be paying through the nose for a less-talented player because all of the options are rapidly disappearing a week before the unrestricted market opens.

Two developments could combine to alter what direction the Bears and other teams go in the wide receiver market for free agency starting March 14.

The league announced a one-season suspension of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for betting on NFL games during a five-day period in late November of the 2021 season.

In a statement, the league said there had been no evidence of inside information or any verdict of a game being compromised.

At the time of the bets, Ridley was not with the team because he was on the non-football illness list.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success—and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league—than upholding the integrity of the game," the league said, in a statement. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

The league still puts up posters in team locker rooms warning that gambling on games is illegal.

Ridley can petition to be reinstated on February 15, 2023 or later.

This is a development that could lead to Falcons receiver Russell Gage being off the free agent market. The Falcons could look to lock up Gage in a deal after he made 72 catches in 2020 and 66 last year, with four touchdowns in each season.

Gage wouldn't have been a front-line receiver in free agency but Bears GM Ryan Poles has said they will look more for the second and third phases of free agency for help because they have so many free agents of their own.

Last week the Saints were reported to have removed doubt about Michael Thomas being a cap cut victim by restructuring his deal, so scratch him.

Another player who could be off the board now is one of the biggest names and that's Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Buccaneers are reportedly using the franchise tag to keep him now that they no longer have Tom Brady's paycheck to worry about as a cap cost.

Also, Mike Fisher of FanNation's Cowboys Country reports Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is close to receiving a contract extension. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper in a cost-saving measure that might allow them to also keep free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson from hitting free agency by giving him an extension.

Over the weekend, it was reported the Chargers will place the franchise tag on receiver Mike Williams , who was expected to be one of the top four wide receivers in free agency.

All of these moves indicate a free agent receiver crop that once looked plentiful but now is drying up. With fewer receivers available, the prices will skyrocket for even mundane talent.

This doesn't bode well for the Bears, who have only Darnell Mooney and Daz Newsome under contract for the coming season at the position.

They have Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant all entering free agency, and there has been no movement toward retaining Robinson. New GM Ryan Poles set aside questions about the Robinson issue during his pre-combine press conference.

Robinson has been fairly open about expecting to be a free agent.

CBS Sports projected the Colts, Patriots, Browns, Dolphins and Eagles as possible landing spot for Robinson as a free agent, and another rumor is Detroit will try to bring a native son back home.

The Bears actually might be looking at second or third phases of free agency at receiver because they have to do it, not because they want to, as the supply could be gone by the time the process begins with the March 14 legal tampering period.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven