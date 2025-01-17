Adam Schefter drops major update on Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson coaching sweepstakes
So much for the 'Ben Johnson is a lock to be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach' talk.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator remains fair game, and the Chicago Bears are still very much alive in his sweepstakes.
Schefter, who clarified that he's not sharing intel but rather giving his own opinion, shared his thoughts on the Pat McAfee show Friday. Check it out:
Schefter's comments were followed by another NFL insider, Jeremy Fowler, who echoed the same thoughts.
"I hear these words when I ask about Ben Johnson's process: Open mind. My sense is he’s keeping one as it relates to Vegas, Chicago, Jacksonville," Fowler tweeted.
Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears remains possible
Schefter hit the nail on the head -- several times -- during his segment. The idea that Johnson would prefer the Raiders job over the Bears is mind-boggling. From the lacking roster in Las Vegas (especially at quarterback) to coaching in a division that features a murderer's row of quarterbacks and head coaches, there's absolutely nothing about the Raiders that screams, 'Great opportunity!'
Sure, the Bears job comes with its own set of challenges. The organization seems more dysfunctional by the day, and the NFC North is far from a walk in the park. But here’s the game-changer: Johnson would inherit Caleb Williams. And if Williams lives up to his scouting report, he’ll give the play-calling genius a nuclear right arm. Oh, the possibilities.
So, as Schefter put it, why is everyone ignoring Chicago?
Bears fans are used to this kind of treatment. But when the dust settles, Johnson will choose the job with the most upside for him and his family.
The chance to live and coach in Chicago, working with one of the NFL's most talented young quarterbacks, is an incredible opportunity. Add to that the fact that the Bears’ passionate fanbase would apotheosize him if he leads the team to victory—it’s an ideal scenario that’s nearly impossible to pass up.
Unless, of course, the Bears screw it up.
