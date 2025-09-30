Analytics break down how Caleb Williams, Bears beat Raiders in Week 4
The Chicago Bears are flying high after notching their second straight win of the 2025 season with a thrilling Week 4 comeback over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Caleb Williams was a key factor in that comeback win, especially on the game's final drive, when the 2024 first overall pick was dialed in and delivered when it mattered most.
Williams completed 4-of-5 passes for 42 yards and added 18 rushing yards. The series ended with D'Andre Swift hitting the paint and putting the Bears up, 25-24, a lead they'd eventually preserve with a season-defining blocked field goal.
However, the Chicago Bears needed more than just one good drive from Williams and a blocked field goal from Blackwell to defeat the Raiders. And that's what they got from their quarterback and coach Ben Johnson's play calls throughout the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, the decisive factor in Chicago's Week 4 win was Caleb Williams' performance against the blitz.
"The Raiders didn’t blitz often — on just 24.4% of Williams’ dropbacks — but when they did, they were made to pay," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "Williams was locked in against the blitz, completing 5-of-8 pass attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown, throwing for a 75.8 PFF passing grade against the blitz while adding a big-time throw. Williams sits at a 66.4 overall PFF grade against the blitz in 2025."
The Bears' defense deserves credit, too, especially in the secondary, where Kevin Byard III and Tyrique Stevenson made Geno Smith pay for some poor decision making.
"The Raiders quarterback has had a tough start to life in Las Vegas and was problematic again in Week 4," Valentine wrote. "Smith’s decision-making seems all over the place, and the veteran quarterback threw another three interceptions against the Bears across three turnover-worthy plays."
Week 4's win is exactly the kind of performance the Chicago Bears could've hoped for going into their bye week. It wasn't a great offensive outing; it'll provide Johnson and the coaching staff with some key coaching points to focus on over the next week or so. But it also proved that even if the Bears don't bring their A-game, the revamped culture and overall effort this team is bringing to the field can overcome a sub-par performance.