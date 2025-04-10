Bears 2025 NFL draft rumors: Will Chicago make TWO first-round picks?
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in exactly two weeks, and despite all of the speculation and rumors about the Chicago Bears' potential first-round plans, we still have no idea what GM Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson will do when they're on the clock at No. 10 overall.
If they're even on the clock at No. 10 overall.
Maybe the Bears will trade up, if their desire for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is strong enough. Maybe they'll trade back, if their preferred offensive lineman is swiped by the New England Patriots or New York Jets.
Or, maybe they'll stick and pick at No. 10 and trade back into the first round for another instant impact player.
It's that last scenario, a power move by Poles to acquire a second first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, that ESPN's Matt Miller suggests is a real possibility.
"The Bears love Ashton Jeanty, according to scouts around the league who've observed the team's activity this offseason. So the Boise State running back could be the pick at No. 10 ... if he's still around," Miller wrote. "Chicago has two second-round picks, so it could be aggressive and package them to trade back into the end of Round 1 if a desired pass rusher falls. That rusher could be a defensive tackle or an edge rusher, with the team viewing defensive tackle as a more pressing need."
Indeed, the Bears possess enough 2025 draft capital to jump back into the first round and secure the all-important fifth-year option if they choose to, but as Miller noted, it would depend on who Chicago selects with the 10th pick.
If Jeanty does fall, and if the Bears do make the 'luxury' running back pick, Poles could feel more of a need to jump up from No. 39 and 41 in order to secure a more traditional first-round pick -- a trench player -- before the lights go dark on April 24.
