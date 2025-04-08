Grading Mel Kiper Jr's latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft picks for the Chicago Bears
ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. published his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft this week, a two-rounder that levels up the Chicago Bears offense.
Before I dive into grading Kiper's Bears selections, it's worth taking a look at how the top nine picks played out before Chicago was on the clock. Here's how the first round went:
1.01 - Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward (QB, Miami)
1.02 - Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter (WR/DB, Colorado)
1.03 - New York Giants: Abdul Carter (Edge, Penn State)
1.04 - New England Patriots: Will Campbell (OT, LSU)
Note: This is the first pick that has real implications for the Chicago Bears. Campbell has long been considered an option for Ryan Poles to complete his offensive line rebuild. In Mel Kiper's mock draft, he's gone at No. 4.
1.05 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham (DL, Michigan)
1.06 - Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State)
Note: Sorry, guys. The dream of Caleb Williams handing off to Jeanty dies here.
1.07 - New York Jets: Armand Membou (OT, Missouri)
Note: Another offensive tackle off the board, and this is the guy I would bet on the Bears selecting if he falls to No. 10.
1.08 - Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker (LB, Georgia)
1.09 - New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado)
Mel Kiper Jr. 2025 Mock Draft is Chicago Bears' worst-case scenario
At this point, the Chicago Bears' worst-case scenario has occurred. The first nine picks included the top two offensive linemen and Ashton Jeanty. Even the Bears' trade value plummeted with Sanders going to the Saints one pick before Chicago. Quarterback-needy teams will be in no rush to trade up at this point.
That leaves the Bears to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round, which, for pure football player value, is a solid selection. Warren exploded for the Nittany Lions in 2024, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He's a jack of all trades who can win as a receiver, blocker, and even out of the backfield.
My only concern with this pick is that the Bears already have Cole Kmet, who, sure, may not have the ceiling that Warren does, but there's no denying Kmet has a chance to be in the upper class of NFC tight ends.
Are the Chicago Bears really more dangerous on offense with Warren? More sound, sure. Tougher, absolutely. But I'm not sure Warren moves the needle on the explosive front.
Still, with few elite players in the 2025 NFL Draft, Warren represents the best all-around value left on the board, making Mel Kiper's pick a solid yet unspectacular one.
Mel Kiper Mock Draft crushes second-round picks for Chicago Bears
The second round of Mel Kiper's mock draft sends the Bears a defensive lineman (Walter Nolen, Ole Miss) and running back (TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State) at picks 39 and 41.
I like the Nolen pick -- add more to the trenches and get some insurance for aging veterans, Grady Jarrett and Andrew Billiangs -- and I love the Henderson pick.
In fact, Henderson would be the most exciting addition to the Chicago Bears from this draft class, and I'd predict he'd make the biggest impact if Ryan Poles' first two rounds fell this way.
Henderson is a three-down starter who can give the Bears a blend of Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs in their backfield, which screams production in Ben Johnson's offense.
While I'm a bit lukewarm on Mel Kiper's first-round pick of Tyler Warren for the Chicago Bears, he made up for it with two strong selections in the second round, earning a solid 'B' for his 2025 NFL mock draft.
