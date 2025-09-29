Bears' assistant coach predicted Josh Blackwell's game-saving blocked FG vs. Raiders
The Chicago Bears can win a close game. They can win on the road. And, according to Ben Johnson, they have a special teams coach who can predict the future.
Just seconds before Josh Blackwell shot off the left edge and made a diving deflection of the Las Vegas Raiders' potential game-winning field goal, Bears' special teams coach Richard Hightower predicted the entire scene.
"I'm listening on the headset, and Coach Hightower, who does just such an incredible job with our special teams unit in all those phases," Johnson said. "He's kind of narrating it in real time and he's like, 'Yeah, Blackwell is going to get this one for us, he's going to come through.' And sure enough, it came to light, just like he thought."
Wrote Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer in his weekly round-up column: "Shout out to Bears special teams coach Richard Hightower who predicted over the headset, per Ben Johnson, that Josh Blackwell would block a Raiders field goal attempt, and preserve a 25–24 Chicago win. Which, of course, is exactly what happened."
Hightower's Superman save allowed the Bears to escape with a 25-24 victory and earn not only the first road win of the Johnson Era but also their most meaningful victory away from home since 2023.
They are now 2-2 head into this week's Bye.
Said Johnson of Blackwell's play, "I was so proud of him. He's a guy that not only is a key cog of what we do on special teams, but a key contributor there as a backup in our DB room, that was huge for him."