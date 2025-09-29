Bear Digest

An unlikely Bears' hero and 4 winners from stunning victory over Raiders

Caleb Williams and Josh Blackwell made clutch plays as the Chicago Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Richie Whitt

The Bears celebrate Josh Blackwell's blocked field against the Raiders.
The Bears celebrate Josh Blackwell's blocked field against the Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears won a game twice on Sunday that looked all day like they were going to lose.

Trailing the Las Vegas Raiders late in the fourth quarter, calm quarterback Caleb Williams led a touchdown drive to take the lead before backup cornerback Josh Blackwell preserved the unlikely win by blocking Daniel Carlson's 54-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.

MORE: Chicago restaurant offers free food if Bears' Caleb Williams throws 4 TDs vs. Raiders

A look at the Bears' biggest winners from a wild game in the desert that improved them to 2-2 heading into next week's Bye.

WINNERS

D'Andre Swift -After being bottled up most of the day, he came through when it counted with two catches for 12 yards and the 2-yard touchdown run on Chicago's game-winning drive in the last two minutes.

Caleb Williams - Like Swift he didn't have a great day, but more so one great drive. On the game-winning touchdown drive in the clutch he scrambled twice for 18 key yards and completed four of five passes including key gains to receivers Rome Odunze (17 yards) and DJ Moore (13).

Josh Blackwell - He saved the game by coming off the left edge and then dived and deflected the field goal for Chicago's first blocked field goal since 2022.

MORE: With Rome Odunze's ascension, Bears' DJ Moore suddenly at center of multiple trade rumors

Dennis Allen - His defense surrendered 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns to rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, but for the second week in a row came up with four clutch takeaways including two interceptions by Kevin Byard.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Raiders.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News