An unlikely Bears' hero and 4 winners from stunning victory over Raiders
The Chicago Bears won a game twice on Sunday that looked all day like they were going to lose.
Trailing the Las Vegas Raiders late in the fourth quarter, calm quarterback Caleb Williams led a touchdown drive to take the lead before backup cornerback Josh Blackwell preserved the unlikely win by blocking Daniel Carlson's 54-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.
A look at the Bears' biggest winners from a wild game in the desert that improved them to 2-2 heading into next week's Bye.
WINNERS
D'Andre Swift -After being bottled up most of the day, he came through when it counted with two catches for 12 yards and the 2-yard touchdown run on Chicago's game-winning drive in the last two minutes.
Caleb Williams - Like Swift he didn't have a great day, but more so one great drive. On the game-winning touchdown drive in the clutch he scrambled twice for 18 key yards and completed four of five passes including key gains to receivers Rome Odunze (17 yards) and DJ Moore (13).
Josh Blackwell - He saved the game by coming off the left edge and then dived and deflected the field goal for Chicago's first blocked field goal since 2022.
Dennis Allen - His defense surrendered 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns to rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, but for the second week in a row came up with four clutch takeaways including two interceptions by Kevin Byard.