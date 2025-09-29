Chicago Bears hit bye week with NFC North picture wide open
Caleb Williams led the Chicago Bears on a fourth quarter game-winning drive to upend the Raiders in Las Vegas, 25-24, in what could go down as a signature win for the Ben Johnson era.
The Bears didn't play perfect football, but it was a game that fans of this team are used to losing. A Matt Eberflus or Matt Nagy-led team would've watched Daniel Carlson's kick split the uprights and send Chicago home with a 1-3 record.
Reserve defensive back Josh Blackwell had other ideas.
As a result, the Chicago Bears are 2-2 in a suddenly up-for-grabs NFC North that, just a few weeks ago, looked like a runaway for the Green Bay Packers.
Yet, here we are entering the Bears' Week 5 bye, and it's the Detroit Lions who are back atop the division with a lead that's thin as a razor's edge.
Here are the updated NFC North standings following Week 4:
1. Detroit Lions (3-1)
2. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
3. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)
4. Chicago Bears (2-2)
The Packers ended Sunday night's shootout with the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-40 tie, while the Minnesota Vikings lost their international game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-21.
The Lions whooped the Cleveland Browns, 34-10.
Meanwhile, the Bears are back at .500 and riding a two-game winning streak into their week off.
"I'm proud of our guys," said coach Ben Johnson after the win. "They came through for us. We're building something special here. I think they're feeling it; just the belief they have in each other, the belief they have in this coaching staff. I thought it really showed. This is a huge win for our team. Finding a way in the fourth quarter to come out on top, I just thought was outstanding for us. Proud of our guys, proud of the locker room."