Bear Digest

Chicago Bears hit bye week with NFC North picture wide open

The Chicago Bears enter their bye week with the NFC North still up for grabs.

Bryan Perez

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caleb Williams led the Chicago Bears on a fourth quarter game-winning drive to upend the Raiders in Las Vegas, 25-24, in what could go down as a signature win for the Ben Johnson era.

The Bears didn't play perfect football, but it was a game that fans of this team are used to losing. A Matt Eberflus or Matt Nagy-led team would've watched Daniel Carlson's kick split the uprights and send Chicago home with a 1-3 record.

Reserve defensive back Josh Blackwell had other ideas.

As a result, the Chicago Bears are 2-2 in a suddenly up-for-grabs NFC North that, just a few weeks ago, looked like a runaway for the Green Bay Packers.

Yet, here we are entering the Bears' Week 5 bye, and it's the Detroit Lions who are back atop the division with a lead that's thin as a razor's edge.

Here are the updated NFC North standings following Week 4:

1. Detroit Lions (3-1)

2. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

3. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

4. Chicago Bears (2-2)

The Packers ended Sunday night's shootout with the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-40 tie, while the Minnesota Vikings lost their international game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-21.

The Lions whooped the Cleveland Browns, 34-10.

Meanwhile, the Bears are back at .500 and riding a two-game winning streak into their week off.

"I'm proud of our guys," said coach Ben Johnson after the win. "They came through for us. We're building something special here. I think they're feeling it; just the belief they have in each other, the belief they have in this coaching staff. I thought it really showed. This is a huge win for our team. Finding a way in the fourth quarter to come out on top, I just thought was outstanding for us. Proud of our guys, proud of the locker room."

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News