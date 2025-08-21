Bears' Ben Johnson buys new mansion near Halas Hall
The Chicago Bears are counting on Ben Johnson to increase their winning percentage. A similar boost to his upgrade in homes would suffice.
After trying five head coaches over the last 11 years, the team lured Johnson and his innovative offensive mind away from the Detroit Lions with a five-year contract paying him $13 million annually. The Bears haven't finished over .500 since 2018 and haven't won a playoff game since 2010.
MORE: The changes Ben Johnson sees coming over Caleb Williams' play
Johnson intends to ratchet up those numbers, just as he's done with his home address. The Chicago Tribune reports that the coach recently put his $1.1 million home in Detroit up for sale and bought a $3.25 million mansion in Lake Forest not far from the Bears' Halas Hall headquarters.
The new home is 6,227 square foot and features six bedrooms. On July 19 he listed for sale his old house that was 3,940 square feet with four bedrooms. By our math that's roughly a 60 percent increase in size. To improve 60 percent, the Bears need to finish 8-9 this season, up from 5-12.
MORE: Bears inactivity in running back trade market already speaks volumes
So, come to think of it, Johnson's upgrades on the field need to be even more dramatic than those made off it.
Johnson and the Bears play their final preseason game Friday night at the Kansas City Chiefs, with most starters - including quarterback Caleb Williams - expected to see playing time.