Bear Digest

Bears' Ben Johnson buys new mansion near Halas Hall

Bears' first-year head coach Ben Johnson is leaving behind his $1.1 million home in Detroit for a $3.25 million mansion in Chicago.

Richie Whitt

Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson addresses the media at Halas Hall before joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson addresses the media at Halas Hall before joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears are counting on Ben Johnson to increase their winning percentage. A similar boost to his upgrade in homes would suffice.

After trying five head coaches over the last 11 years, the team lured Johnson and his innovative offensive mind away from the Detroit Lions with a five-year contract paying him $13 million annually. The Bears haven't finished over .500 since 2018 and haven't won a playoff game since 2010.

MORE: The changes Ben Johnson sees coming over Caleb Williams' play

Johnson intends to ratchet up those numbers, just as he's done with his home address. The Chicago Tribune reports that the coach recently put his $1.1 million home in Detroit up for sale and bought a $3.25 million mansion in Lake Forest not far from the Bears' Halas Hall headquarters.

The new home is 6,227 square foot and features six bedrooms. On July 19 he listed for sale his old house that was 3,940 square feet with four bedrooms. By our math that's roughly a 60 percent increase in size. To improve 60 percent, the Bears need to finish 8-9 this season, up from 5-12.

MORE: Bears inactivity in running back trade market already speaks volumes

So, come to think of it, Johnson's upgrades on the field need to be even more dramatic than those made off it.

Johnson and the Bears play their final preseason game Friday night at the Kansas City Chiefs, with most starters - including quarterback Caleb Williams - expected to see playing time.

Ben Johnson
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News