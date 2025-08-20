Bears' Ben Johnson making controversial decision to start Caleb Williams in preseason finale
End on a high? Or double-down?
After watching Caleb Williams' dazzling performance against the Buffalo Bills last weekend, Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson could have seen enough. Williams provided enough confidence and the national media generated enough buzz to carry into the Week 1 regular-season matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
But Johnson is nothing if not aggressive. Instead of letting Caleb get fat and happy reading his own headlines, the coach announced Tuesday that his quarterback and most starters will get more playing time in Friday night's preseason at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Said Johnson on the Up & Adams podcast, "We'll go ahead, we'll play, we'll see how long it is. We're going to get through a couple days here at practice and we'll determine for how long, but we need to go through this."
But do they? Aside from the real risk of making Williams vulnerable to an injury in an exhibition, a bad series or two could erase all the positive currency garnered in the Bills game.
Chiefs' coach Andy Reid has said his starters will also play early in the game, meaning Caleb will face one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL. He completed his first four passes and threw a beautiful touchdown strike to Olamide Zaccheaus against a mixture of Buffalo backups and starters, but a Chris Jones sack might erode all the confidence.
Starting with the Vikings and then at the Detroit Lions in Week 2, we'll know soon enough about Williams in Johnson's offense this season. Do we really need a closer inspection in mid-August?
