Bears' Ben Johnson making controversial decision to start Caleb Williams in preseason finale

After a promising performance against the Buffalo Bills last weekend, do Chicago Bears fans need to see more Caleb Williams before the regular-season opener?

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
End on a high? Or double-down?

After watching Caleb Williams' dazzling performance against the Buffalo Bills last weekend, Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson could have seen enough. Williams provided enough confidence and the national media generated enough buzz to carry into the Week 1 regular-season matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

But Johnson is nothing if not aggressive. Instead of letting Caleb get fat and happy reading his own headlines, the coach announced Tuesday that his quarterback and most starters will get more playing time in Friday night's preseason at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Said Johnson on the Up & Adams podcast, "We'll go ahead, we'll play, we'll see how long it is. We're going to get through a couple days here at practice and we'll determine for how long, but we need to go through this."

But do they? Aside from the real risk of making Williams vulnerable to an injury in an exhibition, a bad series or two could erase all the positive currency garnered in the Bills game.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid has said his starters will also play early in the game, meaning Caleb will face one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL. He completed his first four passes and threw a beautiful touchdown strike to Olamide Zaccheaus against a mixture of Buffalo backups and starters, but a Chris Jones sack might erode all the confidence.

Starting with the Vikings and then at the Detroit Lions in Week 2, we'll know soon enough about Williams in Johnson's offense this season. Do we really need a closer inspection in mid-August?

Ben Johnson
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

