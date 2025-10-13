Bears' best weapon against Commanders' run game might not be who you think
The Chicago Bears' run defense has been a major problem through four games in 2025. In fact, it's been downright atrocious.
The Bears rank 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (164.5) and are dead last in rushing yards allowed per carry (6.1). They've allowed eight rushing first downs per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL.
Simply put, opposing offenses have shredded the Chicago Bears on the ground.
Indeed, Dennis Allen's defense has been playing without two critical starters, and both are expected back in Week 6's Monday night game against the Washington Commanders.
Linebacker TJ Edwards, who's missed three games with a hamstring injury, has been one of Chicago's most productive players in run defense. He's back.
But the bigger return might be from cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was second on the Bears with four run stuffs for no gain in 2024, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain.
Gordon will make his 2025 season debut against the Commanders, and his return should pay immediate dividends for Allen and the Bears' run defense.
“I’ve got a lot of experience being on the opposing sideline from him and (have) a ton of respect for how he can impact a game,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said this week. “There’s only a handful of nickels in this league that you really have to account for, both as a coverage player but also as a guy who likes to be nosy in the run game and could be part of the solution for us here in shoring up our run game as well. He’s got those natural football instincts that are really hard to coach and hard to teach, and when you have enough players like that, that’s where you really take off in a hurry.”
Gordon ended the 2024 season with the Bears' third-highest Pro Football Focus grade on defense, including the third-highest run-defense grade among players with more than 500 snaps on the season.
So, yeah, Kyler Gordon -- and TJ Edwards -- should make this Bears run defense look very different on Monday night. Assuming, of course, they can keep Jayden Daniels contained.