Bears' Caleb Williams has awesome reaction to Player of the Week award
The Chicago Bears threw their fanbase a lifeline with an epic Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, a win that was led by Caleb Williams. The second-year quarterback had arguably his best game as a pro, throwing for 298 yards and tying a career-high with 4 touchdown passes and a career-best 142.6 passer rating.
Caleb Williams' dominance on Sunday earned him his very first NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, as announced by the NFL on Wednesday. Though former Bear David Montgomery gave Williams a run for his money with a dominant 151 rushing yards and two touchdown performance on Monday night, the honor ultimately went to Williams who absolutely deserved it.
Bears' head coach Ben Johnson felt that this accolade was significant enough to warrant some special praise for his quarterback, which he intended to deliver to the entire team in the locker. But Williams 'wasn't having it', according to Johnson when he addressed the media.
Johnson went on to say that Williams is already over Week 3 and is onto Week 4, where the Bears will be expected to prove that they're more than a flash in the pan, especially when it comes to their quarterback.
While the fans are certainly excited to see their quarterback gain the recognition he deserves, it's refreshing to know that Williams isn't the type to rest on his laurels. Player of the Week awards don't count towards a Super Bowl, after all. Indeed, the entire team has a long way to go before they can even be considered a playoff contender, and there's still reasons not to buy the Caleb Williams breakout narrative yet.
As aforementioned, Williams has earned this honor, but there's still plenty of work for him to do to improve his game, and he knows that. He knows that he missed throws on Sunday that he can't afford to miss again. If he wants to keep winning and guide the Bears back to the Promised Land, he needs to be able to look past these weekly awards and keep his eyes on the prize.