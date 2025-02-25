Bears coach Ben Johnson confident Chicago can fix offensive line issues this offseason
The Chicago Bears are set to undertake a major renovation of their offensive line this offseason. It's a daunting task, as they may need to fill three or even four starting positions through NFL free agency and the 2025 Draft.
Fortunately, head coach Ben Johnson isn’t easily intimidated. In fact, he's highly confident that he and GM Ryan Poles can fix the group in just one offseason.
Johnson shared his thoughts from the 2025 NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
"Yeah, I think it’s been done before," he said. "I mean, there are a number of teams that did that last year. The Panthers come to mind when they went out in free agency and got a couple of top guards, really changed the dynamic of their offense. You saw them clicking there in the second half of the season once they really started to gel.
"There’s no question that you can change the dynamic of the room just like that. That particular room, it does take time for five guys to come together. Especially if you have to deal with attrition and injuries for five guys to be working on the same page."
Chicago Bears have golden opportunity to rebuild offensive line in free agency and NFL draft
Ben Johnson is correct; there’s no reason the Bears can’t reconstruct their offensive line this offseason. They have the fifth-most salary cap space in the NFL and four picks within the first 72 selections of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This year's free agency market includes top-tier starters like Trey Smith (guard) and Drew Dalman (center), both of whom would significantly enhance the Bears' offensive line. The 2025 NFL Draft also presents GM Ryan Poles with the opportunity to select players like LSU's Will Campbell or Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., each of whom could compete for the starting left tackle or left guard position.
That's three transactions, all of which are absolutely realistic. There's no reason to doubt Ben Johnson at this point in his tenure with the Bears, either. If he thinks the offensive line can be fixed in one offseason, then the offensive line can be fixed in one offseason.
