Bears' daunting Week 1 opponent just got a huge boost
The Chicago Bears were always going to be in for a tough assignment in their 2025 season opener when they drew the Minnesota Vikings, who won 14 games last year, but their matchup just got quite a bit more difficult. Multiple NFL insiders broke the news on Wednesday morning that the Vikings are completing a trade with the Carolina Panthers for receiver Adam Thielen, who spent his first 9 seasons with the Vikings.
The Vikings had been in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position, and there was no one better to fill the void than Thielen. Superstar Justin Jefferson is dealing with a hamstring injury, though his return to practice means he should be available for Week 1, and Jordan Addison is serving a three-game suspension to start the season.
Simply put, the Vikings were running out of pass catching options for J.J. McCarthy, who is essentially a rookie after missing all of 2024 with an injury. By bringing in Thielen, someone who's familiar with head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, they can help smooth McCarthy's transition to the NFL.
The Bears should expect to have their hands full for their Week 1 matchup. Jefferson is still a superstar even if he's not 100%, tight end T.J. Hockenson is still a huge receiving threat, and now an old foe in Adam Thielen returns. While he's not exactly a game-wrecker, Thielen is a top-notch WR2 who has posted six seasons of more than 900 yards.
To make matters worse, the Bears have a long list of injured cornerbacks that includes Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson. Gordon has since returned to practice, but backup cornerback Terrell Smith was lost for the season with a knee injury. If they can't get healthier at cornerback before the season opener, this one could get ugly.