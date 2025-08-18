Game balls from Chicago Bears' 38-0 preseason romp over Buffalo Bills
The outcome of preseason games may not count towards the playoffs, but it was good to see the Chicago Bears running like a well-oiled machine on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. The starters on offense played the game's first two series and made an emphatic statement en route to a dominant 38-0 win.
Let's hand out our game balls to the players who had the best nights.
1. Caleb Williams
The man of the hour has to go first. The subject of some absurd criticisms over the past week and a half, with one analyst even picking Caleb Williams to 'fall off' in 2025, Williams opened things up with a nearly flawless drive, going 5-for-6 on pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown, good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
Williams still needs to prove in the regular season that he's the generational quarterback he was billed to be coming out of college, but Sunday night's performance was a good first step and it silenced his critics for at least the next week.
2. Andrew Billings
Welcome back, Mr. Billings! The massive nose tackle made his presence felt on every down against the Bills on Sunday night, clogging up running lanes, eating double teams, and even getting on the board with a sack. Billings' absence for the second half of the 2024 season with a torn pec was acutely felt by Chicago's defense, so it was good to see him back to his old self.
3. Luther Burden III
For a rookie receiver in a crowded room of pass catchers, racking up preseason yards won't be enough to earn the trust of your coaches and quarterbacks, as FOX Sports commentator Greg Olsen noted. You have to also be a willing and able blocker, and Burden proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is.
On two goal line rushing touchdowns in the first half, Burden blew up his assigned defender with a big, physical block, clearing the way for the running back. It was a great look for the rookie to do the dirty work with such energy and effectiveness. If he keeps that up, he should see the ball thrown his way more often.
Honorable Mentions: Olamide Zaccheaus caught a beautiful pass from Williams on the game's opening drive and took it 36 yards for the touchdown. Ian Wheeler brought the boom in the running game, racking up 80 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Tyson Bagent certainly looks the part of an NFL starter and could be a legitimate trade option for the Bears at the deadline.