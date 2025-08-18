Caleb Williams silences critics with fantastic preseason debut
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson decided to hold quarterback Caleb Williams and other starters out of the 2025 preseason opener last week, and this opened the door to all kinds of ridiculous speculation, including the worst Caleb Williams hot take of the year. Some analysts even suggested that Ben Johnson was hiding Williams from Bears fans for fear that he wasn't ready to play yet.
These assertions were always absurd, even when taken at face value, but Caleb Williams just emphatically silenced any idea that he's not ready to run Ben Johnson's offense yet with a nearly flawless opening drive in Chicago's preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Williams completed five of six pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown, with his only incompletion coming when the Bills' pass rush immediately forced him out of the pocket and he correctly threw the ball away.
Williams spread the ball around to several receivers, hitting Cole Kmet, rookie Colston Loveland, and Olamide Zacchaeus, who carried the rock 36 yards for the touchdown. But more important than the box score was how Williams looked on the field. Despite fears that Williams could not play in structure or on time, hallmarks of a Ben Johnson offense, he did so almost effortlessly, getting the ball out quickly, on time, and with pinpoint accuracy.
Williams came out to play a second drive, which seemed to be far more vanilla than his first in terms of play calling. The offense only got to midfield and was forced to punt when Rome Odunze dropped what should have been a first-down pass on 3rd and 5.
With his night over, Williams finishes his 2025 preseason debut, completing six of ten passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, good for a 106.1 passer rating. Bears fans will be able to sleep easily tonight knowing now that they won't have to listen to a full week of nonsense and 'the sky is falling' hysteria about Williams' development.