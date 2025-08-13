Bears fans will get their wish in Week 2 preseason game vs. Bills
It may be a week later than preferred, but Chicago Bears fans will get their first look at Caleb Williams and the rest of the team's starters in Week 2's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Bears coach Ben Johnson confirmed the starters' roles when he met with the media on Wednesday.
Johnson came under at least a little bit of fire after he decided to sit Williams and the first team in Chicago's Week 1 summer scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins. With reps in a new offense being a vital part of the learning curve, it felt like a missed opportunity for Williams to take a step forward before the 2025 season kicks off.
But this has been part of Johnson's plan all along. He emphasized the importance of the Bears' joint practice with the Dolphins prior to last week's preseason matchup, and suggested that those reps would be considered more valuable -- at least in Week 1 -- than playing in the actual game.
The trend across the NFL painted a different story. With stars like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow seeing the field in their preseason openers, questions about why Williams didn't playh only grew louder.
Fortunately, those questions won't persist any longer. Now, it's up to Caleb Williams to at least temporarily silence his critics with a solid performance against a quality Bills defense.