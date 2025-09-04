Bears get huge injury update heading into Week 1 game vs Vikings
Justin Jefferson may have been nursing a calf injury during all of training camp, but the Minnesota Vikings receiver is still one of the most dangerous pass catchers in the league, even if he's not at 100%. If the Bears want any chance of beating their division rival, they need to keep Jefferson from taking over the game.
Luckily, the one guy who can stop that from happening has finally returned to practice. In Wednesday's session, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson was finally seen practicing for the first time since OTAs back in June. Johnson had missed all of training camp and preseason with a groin injury sustained in a private workout in July.
Earlier last month, the most recent update Bears fans had about their star defender was that there was 'a scenario' where he'd be healthy enough to play in Week 1. Even yesterday, Johnson said only that he hopes to be ready for the season opener. That obviously sounded ominous, but it's sounding like that scenario is unfolding as we speak.
However, Bears fans aren't out of the woods just yet. He may be practicing, but Johnson may still not play on Monday. You have to be careful with soft tissue injuries, after all. They can feel fine, but one bad tweak can make it worse than ever.
Without Johnson, the Bears' secondary isn't nearly as formidable, especially not with preseason standout cornerback Terrell Smith on season-ending IR. The Vikings' pass catchers will have a much easier time moving the ball if the Bears decide to sit Johnson out of this one. Hopefully, he's healthy enough to play without fear of aggravating his injury. This season opener is one of the most important games on the Bears' 2025 schedule, and they'll need to be at full strength if they want to get the win.