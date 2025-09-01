All-NFC North Team: How many Bears lead the division?
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is officially upon us, and the NFC North is once again expected to be one of the best divisions in the league, especially after the Green Bay Packers' blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons. As for the rest of the division, the Lions are the reigning division champs and still boast a loaded roster. The Vikings are making a quarterback change, but have the coaching and the weapons to make that transition smooth.
As for the Bears, the hire of head coach Ben Johnson and a revamped offensive line have analysts expecting them to make the biggest leap forward in 2025. With all this in mind, I considered what an NFC North super-team made up of the best players from the division at each position could look like. How many Bears make the cut? Let's take a look.
Offense
Quarterback: Jared Goff (Detroit)
I'm sure Bears fans would love to see Caleb Williams in this spot, and it's very likely that by Week 5 he'll be the undisputed best quarterback in the division. But until he proves it on the field, I have to go with the best from the last two years.
Running back: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay)
Jacobs proved that his 2022 breakout season wasn't a fluke by going on a dominant run in 2024 with his new team.
Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), DJ Moore (Chicago), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit)
I wanted to find a space for Jordan Addison here, but I couldn't quite justify putting him ahead of Moore or St. Brown. Not yet, at least.
Tight End: Sam LaPorta (Detroit)
This is LaPorta's spot for now, but I suspect that with Ben Johnson now calling the shots in Chicago that Cole Kmet will put up a Pro Bowl season and finish as a Top 4 tight end.
Offensive Line (from left to right): Christian Darrisaw (Minnesota), Joe Thuney (Chicago), Drew Dalman (Chicago), Will Fries (Minnesota), Penei Sewell (Detroit)
Thuney and Dalman landing in Chicago represent two of the biggest O-line upgrades of this entire offseason.
Defense
Defensive Line (from left to right): Micah Parsons (Green Bay), Grady Jarrett (Chicago), DJ Reader (Detroit), Aiden Hutchinson (Detroit)
The Bears' signing of Grady Jarrett was one of the division's most underrated moves this offseason, while the Packers' trade for Parsons completely flipped the script on expectations for Green Bay's defense.
Linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper (Green Bay), Jack Campbell (Detroit), Tremaine Edmunds (Chicago)
One of the hottest picks for 2025 breakout players is Edgerrin Cooper. NFL analysts everywhere expect a huge sophomore season from him. As for Campbell, he improved drastically from his rookie campaign and is living up to his first-round draft status.
Safeties: Harrison Smith (Minnesota), Xavier McKinney (Green Bay)
The veteran Smith proved that he's still got it, and McKinney had a career year in his first season with Green Bay.
Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson (Chicago), Kyler Gordon (Chicago), Terrion Arnold (Detroit)
Chicago's Jaylon Johnson is the undisputed top cornerback in the NFC North, and potentially the entire NFC conference. Arnold was added despite his struggles because I think a lot of that had to do with the slew of injuries that Lions' defense took in 2024, which compounded the usual rookie adjustment.
Final Tally
Detroit: 8 players
Chicago: 7 players
Minnesota: 4 players
Green Bay: 4 players