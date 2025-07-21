Bears have made it clear that expensive weapon is in grave danger
When the Chicago Bears signed running back D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency last offseason, some immediately called it an overpay. Especially after the Bears had just let David Montgomery walk the year prior.
Swift was coming off of a very impressive 2023 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles in which he racked up 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. However, he was playing behind a loaded Eagles offensive line, and he faded down the stretch.
Fast forward to 2025, and the 26-year-old is in danger of being a potential midseason trade candidate if he doesn't turn things around in Chicago.
Swift rushed for 959 yards and six scores last season, which looks okay on paper. But then, you look and see that he logged just 3.8 yards per attempt, and you'll begin to understand why so many Bears fans are frustrated with him (who, ironically enough, was drafted by the Detroit Lions and then replaced with Montgomery).
The University of Georgia product also has an out after his contract next year, so this will likely be Swift's last chance to prove himself in the Windy City.
Remember: the Bears were rumored to be interested in taking a running back early on in the NFL draft this past April, and you have to think that they would have pulled the trigger had Ashton Jeanty fell to them at No. 10. Jeanty is a generational talent, yes, but with Chicago having so many other needs, the fact that the Bears would have taken a halfback that early is a sign that they have very limited confidence in Swift at the moment.
If Chicago weren't paying Swift as a No. 1 back, things wouldn't be so bad. He can absolutely be a successful contributor as a No. 2. But that is not what the Bears are asking of him.
Chicago should be better overall this coming season, but if the Bears struggle out of the gate and Swift is laboring yet again, don't be surprised if Ryan Poles decides to ship the 5-foot-9 weapon out of town by the trade deadline. Chicago has already made it abundantly clear that Swift is not safe.