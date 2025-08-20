Bear Digest

Amidst Brian Robinson trade rumors, Bears holding running back tryouts

Due to injuries and uncertainty, the Chicago Bears continue to search for the right running back fit.

Richie Whitt

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Royce Freeman (24) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. But if it is ... frantically try to repair it. In the case of Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson and his running backs, the clock is ticking.

For the second time in two weeks - with the regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings fast approaching - the Bears are scouring for a running back. Tuesday they worked out Royce Freemana, Kylin James and Dillon Johnson. That, all while trade rumors swirl about their interest in the Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson.

If Week 1 kickoff was today and the roster was healthy, the Bears would trot out De'Andre Swift. Roschon Johnson would be the short-yardage specialist. Seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai had some impressive spurts during training camp, and Ian Wheeler scored two touchdowns in last weekend's blowout of the Buffalo Bills. But Johnson's actions speak louder than his words, and he's clearly not comfortable with the Bears' backfield.

With the Detroit Lions last season, Johnson split carries between Jahmyr Gibbs (250) and David Montgomery (185). He'd love to have a similar rotation in Chicago. Long gone are the days of Walter Payton getting 300+ carries in 10 of his 13 seasons. Swift led the Bears with 253 in 2024. In the two previous seasons the Bears were led by a quarterback (Justin Fields) and they haven't had a running back get 300 carries since Matt Forte in 2008.

If the Bears can't pull off the trade for Robinson and bring in a new back, Freeman seems the likeliest addition.

A third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018, he rushed for over 500 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns as a rookie. Since then, however, he has bounced around the league with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.

Ian Wheeler
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

