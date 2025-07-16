Bears linked to last-minute trade to boost NFC North chances
The Chicago Bears have already done a whole of wheeling and dealing this offseason, making significant signings and swinging major trades to bolster their roster on both sides of the ball. But are the Bears finished making moves?
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has suggested one more trade Chicago could complete before the start of the 2025 NFL campaign, proposing that the Bears bring in another edge rusher to provide some help for Montez Sweat and free-agent addition Dayo Odeyingbo.
"This time last year, the Bears were looking to add a pass-rusher to play opposite Montez Sweat and settled on Darrell Taylor. But he didn't pan out with a career-low three sacks in 2024, so Chicago let him walk during free agency," Holder wrote. "Now, it's back to square one for Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, meaning he should explore the trade market for an edge-defender again."
The Bears definitely need more help with their pass rush, even after signing both Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett back in March. The hope is that Austin Booker will break out during his sophomore season, but depending on that would be dangerous, especially in the brutal NFC North.
There are actually some veteran options remaining for Chicago on the free-agent market. Jadeveon Clowney, Za'Darius Smith, Von Miller and Matthew Judon are all somewhat intriguing pieces, even if they are all clearly past their primes (although Smith did total nine sacks in 2024).
Could the Bears swing a blockbuster trade for another edge rusher? Given that they already have Sweat and Odeyingbo as their starters, it seems unlikely. If Chicago is going to make another move at all, it would probably be a cheap free-agent acquisition.