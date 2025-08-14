Bear Digest

Bears' most underrated offseason signing becoming trusted Caleb Williams target

After a career-best season with the Washington Commanders in 2024, Olamide Zaccheaus has been a pleasant surprise at Chicago Bears' training camp.

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) reacts during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) reacts during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Caleb Williams will start on Sunday. And the Chicago Bears' quarterback appears to be starting to grasp Ben Johnson's complex offense.

Hours after the first-year head coach announced that Williams and most of Chicago's starters would play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field, the quarterback had one of his practices of the 16 total during training camp at Halas Hall.

Coming off an uneven performance in Monday's workout, Williams led a two-minute-drill drive that ended in a Carlos Santos field goal. Throughout the day, he hooked up accurately with receivers Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus.

While DJ Moore still appear to be Caleb's favorite target, Odunze and Zaccheaus are quickly developing into complementary roles. During Wednesday's Red Zone work, he caught a 10-yard pass and another six-yarder to move the chains.

Zaccheaus, meanwhile, continued his impressive camp with four catches during two-minute-drill work. One of the grabs set up a Santos "game-winning" field goal near the end of practice. The former Washington Commanders' target, who signed in Chicago during free agency on a bargain-basement, one-year contract, $1.5 million contract, is becoming one of the team's most underrated offseason acquisitions.

Williams hitting Zaccheaus with a 70-yard touchdown pass remains one of the prettiest plays of training camp. It will interesting to see how Williams spreads the ball around between his three receiving weapons in the "debut" of Johnson's offense Sunday night.

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) warms up during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

