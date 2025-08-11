Former fifth-round pick earned Bears' highest PFF grade vs Dolphins
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has said over the course of this offseason that he wants to be able to send 'waves of pass rushers' after opposing quarterbacks. If the results of Chicago's preseason Week 1 tie with the Miami Dolphins are any indication, the Bears have the depth at pass rusher to accomplish exactly that.
Second-year defensive end Austin Booker was a menace on Sunday, leading the Bears defense to rule the day, and it showed up in the grading. Pro Football Focus handed Booker an elite 94.7 grade. Mason Cameron, an NFL analyst for PFF, had this to say about Booker's outstanding day: "After spending most of his rookie campaign as depth along the Bears' defensive line, former fifth-round pick Austin Booker is making noise early in his second NFL season. He was nearly unblockable against the Dolphins, racking up seven pressures, including a trio of sacks, one of which resulted in a forced fumble near the Dolphins' goal line. The performance netted Booker an excellent 94.7 PFF pass-rush grade, the highest mark of preseason Week 1."
Booker will be hoping to build off of an underwhelming rookie season, and he quite literally could not have gotten off to much of a better start than that. His dominant performance made him an easy pick as a 'stock up' player for the Bears. He can't rest on his laurels for too long, however. The Bears visit the Buffalo Bills next weekend, a far more formidable foe. Booker needs to show that he can be an every-down contributor on the defensive line if he wants to earn increased reps once the regular season starts.
He will likely never unseat entrenched veterans like Montez Sweat or Dayo Odeyingbo to be a starting defensive end, but if he strings together multi-sack games against Buffalo and Kansas City, it will soon become impossible for the Bears' coaches to brush him aside.