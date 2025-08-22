Bears' offensive triplets earn shockingly low ranking ahead of 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys 1990s dynasty that featured Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin did more than just win a bunch of Super Bowls. They also coined the term 'triplets' to describe a team's three studs at QB, RB, and WR. It's become a standard by which most offenses are judged. Unfortunately, that doesn't bode well for the Chicago Bears in 2025.
The Bears have the quarterback and wide receiver boxes checked with Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore (or, if you're feeling bold, Rome Odunze). Sure, there's still an unknown element to Williams, but let's stay optimistic here.
Where Chicago gets dinged in the triplets department is at running back. No one would confuse D'Andre Swift for an All-Pro back, and with so much attention paid to a team's ball carrier, a sub-par performer in that area can drag down any skill group.
It's why the Bears ranked so low in a recent breakdown of every team's triplets on offense. Chicago ranked in the bottome 10 at No. 24.
"If this were a ranking of total offensive supporting cast, the Chicago Bears would definitely rank higher on this list," Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante wrote. "Unfortunately for them, they don’t get the luxury of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet or Colston Loveland boosting what’s otherwise a triplet group that doesn’t have a ton of high-end star power yet.
"Caleb Williams was solid as a rookie but has a lot more to prove heading into 2024. D’Andre Swift nearly had 1,000 rushing yards again last year, but he averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. D.J. Moore has caught over 90 passes in three of his last four seasons, so while he isn’t an elite wide receiver, he’s been quite reliable over the years."
While Moore may not be an "elite" wide receiver, he's certainly better than reliable. Remember: he's one season removed from a nearly 1,400-yard campaign. That's way more than just a reliable player. And with the expectation that Ben Johnson will use Moore like the San Francisco 49ers used to deploy Deebo Samuel, the Bears' WR1 could ascend to new heights in 2025.
But that doesn't change the lackluster situation at running back. Sure, Swift has more upside than he showed in 2024, but how much? He only has one 1,000-yard rushing season in his career (2023). Last year's rushing total of 959 yards was just the second time he's even eclipsed 900 yards. Injuries have taken their toll over the years, but if the injury bug is behind him, maybe the Chicago Bears will catch lightning in a bottle with the former Georgia Bulldog this year.
If Williams breaks out, Moore has a Samuel-type year, and Swift taps into the upside that made him such an exciting draft prospect several years ago? The Bears will climb way up rankings like this next offseason.