Bears on verge of making grave mistake with mammoth UDFA pass rusher
The Chicago Bears are still in need of pass-rushing help even after signing both Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett in free agency, so you would think they would latch on to any talent they have at the position.
However, with training camp ready to start, the Bears will obviously be making some cuts to trim down to a 53-man roster, and Ryan Heckman of Bear Goggles On feels that rookie defensive end Xavier Carlton could be a victim.
"If there was a depth chart, right now, Carlton would likely be at the very end of the defensive linemen," Heckman wrote.
Heckman added that Carlton, an undrafted free agent who stands a titanic 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds, "needs a miracle to make the roster," noting that Chicago has Montez Sweat, Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy and Dominique Robinson all ahead of him in the rotation.
Should the Bears decide to part ways with Carlton, it could be a massive mistake. The youngster racked up 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks during his final collegiate campaign at California, and while he isn't the most athletic pass rusher, his size, length and strength makes him a very viable potential rotation player on the professional level.
And honestly, what have either Hardy or Roberson shown to demonstrate that they should 100 percent be prioritized over Carlton? Neither of them even had a sack last season, and Carlton is several years younger than both defensive linemen.
The Bears don't seem intent on adding any other pass rushers via free agency, so they should absolutely do whatever they can to keep Carlton on the roster, even if that means cutting ties with someone else.