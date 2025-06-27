Bears' pass catcher dubbed undervalued asset for fantasy football in 2025 by ESPN
Fantasy football managers have to be very excited about the Chicago Bears offense in 2025. How could they not be? With Ben Johnson calling plays, there's no ceiling on the upside of Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze.
But one Bears pass catcher stands out above the rest as an underrated 2025 fantasy football value, according to ESPN's Matt Bowen. And that guy is rookie first-round pick, Colston Loveland.
"This is an upside play, and I understand the risk when drafting rookie tight ends," Bowen wrote. "But with an upgraded offensive system under new head coach Ben Johnson, I'm willing to take a shot here on Loveland, who can also be schemed in the red zone as a target for quarterback Caleb Williams."
The appeal around Loveland is warranted. He's a pass-catching mismatch at a position for fantasy football that, if you have a guy who can catch a bunch of passes and score a bunch of touchdowns, you'll win a lot of games.
Just ask fantasy managers who've had Travis Kelce over the last few years. I'm sure there are a lot of championship trophies on their mantle.
I'm not suggesting Loveland will have a Kelce-like impact for your fantasy team in 2025, but if you play in a dynasty league or similar format, targeting the former Michigan star would be a wise strategy. It may take him some time to acclimate to the pro game, but once he does, he could become Williams' favorite red-zone target, which means valuable fantasy points for your squad.