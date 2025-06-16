Bears rookie Luther Burden III named one of 6 rookies under most pressure in 2025
Luther Burden III is learning quickly how fast life happens in the NFL. After being dubbed one of the biggest steals of the 2025 draft when he slid to the Chicago Bears in the second round, Burden is now getting tagged with a new label: One of six rookies facing the most pressure this season.
Burden has missed almost all of the Bears' offseason workout program due to what the team has described as a soft-tissue injury. Coach Ben Johnson made it clear that the former Missouri star has fallen behind and will need to be locked in during training camp to maintain a productive timeline in his rookie season.
"Needless to say, the 21-year-old must catch up quickly in training camp," Bleacher Report's Damian Parson wrote. "He is also unsigned due to contract disputes over guaranteed money (a theme is building). Burden doesn't need a slow start to camp because fans will not be as forgiving, and his coaching staff needs to trust him."
Chicago Bears need a big season from Luther Burden in 2025
Burden was long considered a first-round prospect during the run-up to the 2025 draft. His slide down the draft order created a massive chip on his shoulder, which is expected to fuel his desire to have the best career out of this year's class of wideouts.
But he has to get on the field, and the Bears need him there, as well.
Chicago's wide receiver depth chart features D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze at the top, with Burden expected to become Ben Johnson's mismatch in the slot. As of now, that won't be the case. Instead, veteran Olamide Zaccheaus now has the inside track for that role.
Indeed, Burden should emerge at some point early in the season as a legitimate weapon in the Chicago Bears' offensive arsenal, but his frustrating first offseason workout program has forced his rookie expectations to be recalibrated a bit.
Still, for the Bears to have the kind of offensive output that's been projected all offseason, Burden has to be firing on all cylinders sooner rather than later. As a result, the pressure on the second-rounder is very, very real.