Chicago Bears' 2025 worst-case scenario on offense revealed
If you're a glass-half-full Chicago Bears fan, then you should be really fired up for the 2025 NFL season. It would be impossible not to be. Armed with new head coach Ben Johnson and a completely rebuilt offensive line, the stars have aligned for the Bears to finally have an offense that can compete with the best in the NFC.
But to truly reach its maximum upside, the Bears must experience a massive step forward in quarterback Caleb Williams' development.
To be clear: Williams wasn't bad as a rookie. In fact, it was quite the opposite. He was impressive, considering the dysfunction that surrounded him. Bears fans are still waking up in a cold sweat because of nightmares starring Matt Eberflus.
Through it all, Williams set an NFL record for the most consecutive passes by a rookie without an interception, and rewrote almost every Chicago Bears franchise rookie passing record. His 3,541 passing yards were the fifth-most single-season passing yards in team history, too.
Still, there was a cloud of disappointment that hovered over Williams throughout his rookie year. The Bears went 5-12, and his 2024 NFL draft classmate, Jayden Daniels, was the runaway Rookie of the Year winner.
Daniels had the season that Williams was expected to. And as the former first-overall pick of the 2024 draft enters his second year as a pro, his development -- or potential lack thereof -- was identified as the potential doomsday scenario for the Chicago Bears in 2025.
Williams was not a disaster as a rookie, but he didn't meet expectations. He was supposed to have the kind of impact Jayden Daniels did in his first year, but he finished 28th in total QBR and the Bears were 26th in EPA per play.- Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report
There were plenty of links on the chain of blame, but almost all of them have been changed. The coaching staff slate has been wiped clean. The offensive line has been remodeled.
The Bears would have to seriously reconsider their expectations for Williams if he doesn't thrive this season.
Is the pressure on Bears QB Caleb Williams in 2025 unfair?
Look, I get it, Williams was such a hyped NFL draft prospect that anything short of becoming one of the true franchise quarterbacks in the league will appear like a disappointment. But we're a long way away from that reality.
The NFL has never been a patient league. And overreactions to a game, a month, or a season of play are commonplace. It happens with teams, players, and coaches, with most of the talking heads focusing on quarterbacks with big personalities and big expectations -- especially if they fall short.
READ: Bears TE Cole Kmet linked to Pittsburgh Steelers in recent trade prediction
Again, we're not there yet with Caleb Williams. Not even close. His rookie season was a success by any measure, and the odds he'll fail with Johnson calling plays and an offensive line that can challenge to be the best in the NFC, are low.
Sure, Williams should have a better year in 2025. It's a normal projection for any player entering Year 2. Williams should become the first Bears QB to pass for 4,000 yards in a season, barring injury. He should improve on his TD total. Most importantly, he should win more games.
It's a lot of "shoulds," which is actually good news. The Bears finally have a quarterback with expectations of success, even if that success comes a little later than projected.