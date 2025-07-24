Bears running backs display speed and quickness in eye-catching training camp drill
One of the biggest questions marks surrounding the Chicago Bears roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season is at running back, where veteran D’Andre Swift’s sub par first season with the team in 2024 has opened the door for a training game competition.
The main competitors for Swift’s reps are third-year back Roschon Johnson and rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, both of whom will be given a fair chance to prove they deserve to be heavily involved in Ben Johnson’s game plan.
But one training camp drill showed exactly why Swift is such an enticing player. He’s a well-built guy who has the skill set of a much smaller back. His name describes him well, especially in this video:
While Swift undeniably had the quickest feet of all Bears running backs, I can’t help but be intrigued by Roschon Johnson and his upside in 2025. Maybe it’s wishful thinking for a guy who was billed as a potential pillar of the organization when he was drafted in the fourth round (yes, the fourth round) of the 2023 NFL draft. Or, maybe it’s because the stars have finally aligned for him; he now has a head coach who values the power running game.
Ben Johnson has a track record of taking advantage of players with Roschon’s between-the-tackles skill set. He turned Jamaal Williams into a star (for one season, at least) and has launched David Montgomery into a household name.
Roschon Johnson has 136 carries for 502 yards and eight touchdowns in his career, hardly a resume that suggests he will unseat Swift as the Bears’ RB1. But there’s still some untapped potential in the former Texas Longhorns’ game. We’ll see if Ben Johnson can get it out of him.
If not, Monangai will be more than ready for his opportunity. He starred at Rutgers, including in 2024, when he ran for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 211-pound ball of energy is an NFL prototype runner who can stay on the field for all three downs. In fact, he brings a combination of Swift’s and Johnson’s skills in one compact package.
Monangai is a name to watch in training camp; he’s the only running back that Ben Johnson had a direct influence in adding to the roster. And that matters.