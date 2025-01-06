Bears submit request to interview unpopular choice for head coach
There's some good news and, maybe, some bad news on the Chicago Bears search for a new head coach less than 24 hours after the end of their 2024 season.
First, the good news: The Bears have submitted a request to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Both coaching candidates are considered at or near the top of every team's wish list. This is especially true for Chicago, who'd love to poach the Lions' staff in their effort to move up the NFC North standings.
Now, the sort of bad news: The Chicago Bears also requested to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Is Anthony Weaver the kind of coach the Bears need?
Most Bears fans would agree that Chicago's primary objective in this year's coaching search should be to find a candidate who will develop Caleb Williams. The first-year passer had a strong rookie season, but there's no doubt he needs work on the finer parts of his game. An offensive mind like Johnson or even Kliff Kingsbury would make more sense than Weaver, who's spent his entire coaching career on defense.
Prior to joining the Dolphins in 2024, Weaver spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of roles, including some offense (he was the team's run game coordinator). He served as the Houston Texans defensive coordinator in 2020
Sure, Weaver's Dolphins played well in 2024. They entered Week 18 ranked third in overall defense this season. But as impressive as that may be for one year, Weaver doesn't hit the mark as a coaching candidate who would excite the fanbase.
Perhaps his best quality is his leadership traits. The Chicago Bears have beat the drum of 'leader of men' anytime the head coaching search was mentioned.
But Bears fans want a guru on offense, and Weaver isn't it.
