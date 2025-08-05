Bear Digest

Bears TE Cole Kmet suffers apparent injury at training camp

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet left Tuesday's practice with an injury.

Chicago Bears starting tight end Cole Kmet left Tuesday's training camp practice with an apparent injury, according to multiple social media posts from beat reporters on site.

Kmet left practice with head trainer Andre Tucker after a 7-on-7 period and was visibly upset.

"Cole Kmet visibly upset leaving the field with a trainer," CHGO's Mark Carman tweeted. "Has yet to return."

Chicago Bears tight ends Colston Loveland (84) and Cole Kmet (85) stand on the field
Kmet is in a training camp battle with rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland for the lion's share of reps at tight end. Coach Ben Johnson's offense should feature two tight end sets quite a bit, but the expectation is for Loveland to become the team's primary pass catcher at the position.

That may happen sooner than later if Kmet is out for any period of time at training camp.

We'll have more details about Cole Kmet's injury as they become available.

