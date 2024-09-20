Bear Digest

Bears Will Be Without Keenan Allen for Second Straight Game

The heel injury will keep the veteran wide receiver from playing for a second straight game, depriving quarterback Caleb Williams of a vital target.

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts without wide receiver Keenan Allen, the second straight week he has been out.
The Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts without wide receiver Keenan Allen, the second straight week he has been out. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts without wide receiver Keenan Allen.

For the second straight week, the veteran receiver will be watching due to a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The injury results in heel pain. Allen has been plagued by it back into the end of preseason and has been ruled out for this week's game in Indianapolis.

"For us as an offense, DeAndre (Carter) has stepped right in there and played," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. "We know we want Keenan out there and know he’ll get out there as soon as he’s physically able.

"For us, you have to adjust and adapt and overcome every single week. It’s not always going to be the same personnel available every week in this league and that’s where we have to rely on all of our guys. We have great trust in our guys to step up and keep playing."
Allen made four receptions in the season opener but was plagued by the injury and obviously was bothered by it near the end of the game. Carter, who was signed mainly as a return man, has made four catches for 38 yards.

The Bears will also be without fullback Khari Blasingame (hand), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), as well.

Guard Teven Jenkins is listed as questionable but should be able to play after he had missed Wednesday's practice and then was able to participate in practices. He is suffering from a deep thigh bruise.

Twitter: BearsOnSI


Published
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.

Home/News