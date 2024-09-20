Bears Will Be Without Keenan Allen for Second Straight Game
The Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts without wide receiver Keenan Allen.
For the second straight week, the veteran receiver will be watching due to a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The injury results in heel pain. Allen has been plagued by it back into the end of preseason and has been ruled out for this week's game in Indianapolis.
"For us as an offense, DeAndre (Carter) has stepped right in there and played," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. "We know we want Keenan out there and know he’ll get out there as soon as he’s physically able.
"For us, you have to adjust and adapt and overcome every single week. It’s not always going to be the same personnel available every week in this league and that’s where we have to rely on all of our guys. We have great trust in our guys to step up and keep playing."
Allen made four receptions in the season opener but was plagued by the injury and obviously was bothered by it near the end of the game. Carter, who was signed mainly as a return man, has made four catches for 38 yards.
The Bears will also be without fullback Khari Blasingame (hand), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), as well.
Guard Teven Jenkins is listed as questionable but should be able to play after he had missed Wednesday's practice and then was able to participate in practices. He is suffering from a deep thigh bruise.
