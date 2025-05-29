Ben Johnson & Caleb Williams get snubbed in 2025 QB-Coach ranking surprise
The combination of Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams has fans envisioning a franchise breakthrough in 2025: the first ever 4,000-yard passer in team history.
It's a realistic end result for a season that's beginning with such high hopes for Williams. And it's because of Johnson. The pair is already hard at work getting on the same page this offseason, and while it's realistic to expect a few bumps along the way, the Bears have never -- ever -- had a QB-coach pairing with as much upside as they have now.
However, not every analyst agrees.
In the latest ranking of every QB-coach tandem in the NFL, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame slotted the Chicago Bears' duo at No. 27.
"Bears fans are probably furious with this ranking but consider a few things," Verderame wrote. "Johnson has never been the head coach of any team at any level. He might be great, but also might be gone in two years. As for Williams, he’s coming off a decent rookie season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, but he’s far from a proven commodity. Keep an eye on Chicago potentially vaulting up the rankings, though."
Indeed, cautious optimism is required when it comes to predicting what the Bears' offense will accomplish under Johnson's watch. But ranking Chicago No. 27, a season after Eberflus and Williams were ranked 19th, seems odd.
Eberflus proved he couldn't win with Justin Fields, yet there was still more confidence in him making it work with Williams than there is with Johnson.
That's a misfire, for sure.
Ben Johnson turned Jared Goff into a legitimate MVP candidate during their tenure together with the Detroit Lions, and few would argue that Williams' natural talent is far greater than Goff's. Sure, natural ability can only get a quarterback so far, but with Johnson pulling the strings, there's a very real chance Williams will have a massive breakout season in 2025.
The Indianapolis Colts' pair of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson were ranked three spots higher than the Bears, which, well, says a lot.
Bottom line is this: For the Bears to get any respect from the national media, they have to win games. While that may sound simple, it's been a real challenge for Chicago in recent years. The Bears are the annual offseason winners, and hope at this time of year is traditionally high. But until Caleb Williams executes a Ben Johnson game plan and leads Chicago to a convincing win over a worthy opponent, the Bears will continue to be ranked near the bottom of most preseason projections, regardless of what they are.