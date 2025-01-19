Chicago Bears could get Ben Johnson coaching decision sooner than expected
The Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars all have their sights on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach. The Bears began the offseason as the front-runner for Johnson, but the recent surge by Tom Brady and the Raiders has no one knowing where the league's most sought-after coaching candidate will end up.
The race for Johnson’s services was expected to stretch on for several more weeks due to the Lions' anticipated Super Bowl run, but their season came to an abrupt halt after a stunning playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.
Johnson is now free to have in-person interviews with any team he chooses, and he can accept a job, too.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ben Johnson interview and hiring process should wrap up this week.
The Bears have positioned themselves to hire Ben Johnson by clearing a key procedural step. On Sunday, they completed an interview with Tennessee State head coach and former Titans running back Eddie George, satisfying the NFL's Rooney Rule requirements.
Even if the Bears lose the Johnson sweepstakes, it won't be long until we know who their next head coach will be.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —