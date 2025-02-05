David Montgomery reveals what Chicago Bears fans can expect from head coach Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson has received overwhelming fanfare since becoming the Chicago Bears head coach last month. But it's not just Bears fans who are excited. His former players also have high praise for the 38-year-old offensive mastermind.
Former Bears running back and current Lions standout David Montgomery is in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59’s media frenzy, where he shared a succinct yet powerful take on Johnson with NFL Network’s Adam Rank.
“They getting a perfectionist," Montgomery said, "a hard worker and somebody that doesn’t expect anything less than great”
Chicago Bears broke the mold with Ben Johnson hire
The Bears broke from their usual approach by hiring Ben Johnson, following the team’s first-ever midseason coaching change. Matt Eberflus was let go after his timeout blunder against the Lions on Thanksgiving, clearing the path for Johnson, who was on the opposing sideline that day, to become the Bears' top choice.
The Bears inked Johnson to a reported five-year, $65 million deal, a contract that squashes Chicago's reputation as a cheap organization that pinches pennies regarding their head coach. Johnson's annual salary is more than double what the Bears paid Eberflus.
The Bears needed a perfectionist inside Halas Hall. They needed a perfectionist on the sideline. And they certainly needed a perfectionist calling plays.
They finally have that in Ben Johnson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —